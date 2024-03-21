Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

TEMPE, AZ — Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House will be featured on the popular show, ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!’

The local business posted on their social media platforms about a visit by Guy Fieri at their Tempe location, which is said to be featured soon on the hit Food Network show.

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House will be holding viewing parties at both of its locations on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

It is highly suggested that you RSVP to either viewing party.

IF YOU GO



Surprise location: 15332 W Bell Rd

Number to make a reservation: 623-295-4567.

Tempe location: 1617 W Warner Rd

Number to make a reservation: 480-306-6801.

Both locations have the same hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.





