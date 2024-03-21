Watch Now
Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Get to know the Valley spot that’ll be featured on DDD
Hello March, hello fun! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
Guy Fieri
Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:06:34-04

TEMPE, AZ — Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House will be featured on the popular show, ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!’

The local business posted on their social media platforms about a visit by Guy Fieri at their Tempe location, which is said to be featured soon on the hit Food Network show.

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House will be holding viewing parties at both of its locations on Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

It is highly suggested that you RSVP to either viewing party.

IF YOU GO

  • Surprise location: 15332 W Bell Rd
    • Number to make a reservation: 623-295-4567.
  • Tempe location: 1617 W Warner Rd
    • Number to make a reservation: 480-306-6801.
  • Both locations have the same hours of operation:
    • Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guy Fieri has featured dozens of Arizona restaurants on DDD over the years. Click here to see the full list.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

