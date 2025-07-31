Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do: Cardinals Practice, First Friday, Wiz Khalifa, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live & more!

AP Images, Hip Hop International, Moulin Rouge: The Musical, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live,
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 1-3.

Friday, August 1

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission & parking | Register for tickets online

Football is back! Come cheer on the Arizona Cardinals during the Training Camp at State Farm Stadium.

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

Here’s your chance to explore all that the museum has to offer — for FREE! Every gallery will be open and the always-popular Heardlings Family Activity Room, perfect for kids and families to get creative together. Whether you’re looking for an inspiring night out, a cool cultural escape, or a fun evening with family and friends, First Friday at the Heard Museum is the place to be.

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission

PhxArt First Fridays are officially back! Join us Friday, Laugh, sketch, and smile your way through Phoenix Art Museum’s First Friday with free admission and lively programming inspired by the new Funny Business photography exhibition. Enjoy improv comedy, artist talks, caricatures, music, sketching, and more.

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Wiz Khalifa: Good Vibes Only Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $35 for GA lawn

Wiz Khalifa is bringing his 'Good Vibes Only Tour' to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

KC & The Sunshine Band

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Did someone say round 2? Oh yes, we did! KC & The Sunshine Band are bringing their unstoppable funk-disco explosion back to The Showroom, and if you missed the first one – consider this your redemption song (with extra cowbell).

PRIMUS - Onward & Upward Summer Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start at $64

Primus brings their Onward and Upward Summer Tour to Phoenix on August 1 at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Arizona Chef's Week

When: August 1-10
Where: Restaurants across Arizona
Cost: Three-course, prix fixe menu priced at $55 or $66 per person

Participating restaurants during Arizona Chef’s Week will offer a three-course, prix fixe menu priced at $55 or $66 per person, giving diners a compelling reason to dine out during the hottest time of year.

Saturday, August 2

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

When: 12:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. on Saturday | 2:30 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Desert Diamond Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $35

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Glendale with Glow-N-Fire! This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans.

Red and White Practice

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission & parking

Arizona Cardinals Red and White Practice celebrates the end of training camp and the arrival of the regular season! Saturday will include Kids zone, player autograph session, in-stadium sweepstakes and giveaways.

World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50

The most unforgettable events are always best experienced live—and the 2025 World Hip Hop Dance Championship is no exception. On August 2, at Mullett Arena on the ASU campus, immerse yourself in the energy and innovation of the world’s premier dance championship.

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $55

IT’S ON! Shinedown is coming to PHX Arena on August 2 for their Dance, Kid, Dance tour with special guests Bush and Morgan Wade!

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: General Admission tickets start at $21

Rickey Smiley

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Tickets start at $49

What happens when you mix sharp wit, outrageous stories, and a stage that can barely contain the energy? You get Rickey Smiley, live at The Showroom! From his iconic prank calls to gut-busting bits about family, relationships, and life’s wild twists, Rickey turns every punchline into a party.

Sunday, August 3

Moulin Rouge

When: Now - August 3
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $100

Pop the champagne, "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Russ "Into The W!LD Tour" with Big Sean & Sabrina Claudio

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: General admission lawn tickets are $54.50

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $200

