Things to do: Cardinals Practice, First Friday, Wiz Khalifa, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 1-3.

Friday, August 1

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free admission & parking | Register for tickets online

Football is back! Come cheer on the Arizona Cardinals during the Training Camp at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Here’s your chance to explore all that the museum has to offer — for FREE! Every gallery will be open and the always-popular Heardlings Family Activity Room, perfect for kids and families to get creative together. Whether you’re looking for an inspiring night out, a cool cultural escape, or a fun evening with family and friends, First Friday at the Heard Museum is the place to be.

Heard Museum

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

PhxArt First Fridays are officially back! Join us Friday, Laugh, sketch, and smile your way through Phoenix Art Museum’s First Friday with free admission and lively programming inspired by the new Funny Business photography exhibition. Enjoy improv comedy, artist talks, caricatures, music, sketching, and more.

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Wiz Khalifa: Good Vibes Only Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $35 for GA lawn

Wiz Khalifa is bringing his 'Good Vibes Only Tour' to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP FILE - Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs at Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York on Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

KC & The Sunshine Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Did someone say round 2? Oh yes, we did! KC & The Sunshine Band are bringing their unstoppable funk-disco explosion back to The Showroom, and if you missed the first one – consider this your redemption song (with extra cowbell).

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Harry "KC" Wayne Casey (center) of KC and the Sunshine Band performs on stage at the K-Earth Boo-Gie Bash at the Palladium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

PRIMUS - Onward & Upward Summer Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start at $64

Primus brings their Onward and Upward Summer Tour to Phoenix on August 1 at Arizona Financial Theatre.

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP Les Claypool, of Primus, performs onstage at the Fox Theatre, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Arizona Chef's Week

When: August 1-10

Where: Restaurants across Arizona

Cost: Three-course, prix fixe menu priced at $55 or $66 per person

Participating restaurants during Arizona Chef’s Week will offer a three-course, prix fixe menu priced at $55 or $66 per person, giving diners a compelling reason to dine out during the hottest time of year.

AZ Chef's Week

Saturday, August 2

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

When: 12:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. on Saturday | 2:30 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Desert Diamond Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $35

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Glendale with Glow-N-Fire! This exciting new experience will feature the same level of fun and excitement that fans have come to expect, but with an added fiery twist. Get ready for more heat and action as we continue to bring the ultimate monster truck show to fans.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Red and White Practice

When: 1:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free admission & parking

Arizona Cardinals Red and White Practice celebrates the end of training camp and the arrival of the regular season! Saturday will include Kids zone, player autograph session, in-stadium sweepstakes and giveaways.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, right, covers Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, left, during practice at the team's NFL football training camp Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The most unforgettable events are always best experienced live—and the 2025 World Hip Hop Dance Championship is no exception. On August 2, at Mullett Arena on the ASU campus, immerse yourself in the energy and innovation of the world’s premier dance championship.

Hip Hop International

Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $55

IT’S ON! Shinedown is coming to PHX Arena on August 2 for their Dance, Kid, Dance tour with special guests Bush and Morgan Wade!

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: General Admission tickets start at $21

Rickey Smiley

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start at $49

What happens when you mix sharp wit, outrageous stories, and a stage that can barely contain the energy? You get Rickey Smiley, live at The Showroom! From his iconic prank calls to gut-busting bits about family, relationships, and life’s wild twists, Rickey turns every punchline into a party.

Arnold Turner/Arnold Turner/Invision/AP Rickey Smiley arrives at the 45th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Invision/AP)

Sunday, August 3

Moulin Rouge

When: Now - August 3

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Pop the champagne, "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Matthew Murphy/Matthew Murphy

Russ "Into The W!LD Tour" with Big Sean & Sabrina Claudio

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: General admission lawn tickets are $54.50

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $200

Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Teddy Swims performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

—-------------