PHOENIX — Maroon 5 is headed to the Valley later this year following the release of their eighth studio album, Love Is Like.

The Phoenix show — which is the second show on the tour — is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2025, at PHX Arena.

Special guest Claire Rosinkranz will be supporting the band throughout the tour.

Tickets go on presale on June 25, with general tickets on sale on June 27.

Love Is Like is set to be released on August 15.