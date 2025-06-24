LIST: Seven Arizona spots make Yelp's Top 100 Businesses list for 2025

PHOENIX — Several businesses across the Valley and the state landed on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Local Businesses of 2025’ list!

Yelp's Top 100 Local Businesses list is comprised of food, retail, personal care & wellness, family & lifestyle, and services categories, according to a posting by the company.

Take a look at each of the Arizona locations that made the list below:



Wildlings Toy Boutique - Phoenix, AZ

The Coffee Builders - Phoenix, AZ

ETCH Salon - Scottsdale, AZ

Bare Necessity Wax & Spa Gilbert - Gilbert, AZ

Sesame Donuts - Tempe, AZ

Ezdashcam - Tempe, AZ

Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course - Flagstaff, AZ

ABC15 spoke with Jenn Mawcinitt, owner of Wildlings Toy Boutique, who said while it’s “super exciting” and “a great boost” to be recognized as a top 100 local business in the country by Yelp, “the timing is almost kind of ironic.”

Hear more about Jenn's story of success in the player below.

Valley toy boutique among Yelp's Top 100 Businesses list for 2025

“We’re looking around, going, 'oh my gosh, this may be one of the hardest years we’ve had,'” Mawcinitt told ABC15.

Since April, the company has been juggling fluctuating tariffs, specifically on China, the biggest manufacturer of toys.

“Some of these larger toys have already gone up, so while it may have been $100 before, now it’s closer to $130 - $140,” said Mawcinitt.

Last week, Congressman David Schweikert sent Mawcinitt a letter recognizing her accomplishment as a top local business in the country.

“What was really exciting about it is that he had noticed that we had won Yelp's Top 100 Local Businesses in the country, which was a really great honor, and recognized that,” Mawcinitt said

To see the full list of businesses that made Yelp's 2025 lineup across the U.S., click here.