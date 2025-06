PHOENIX — Attending an actual workout in the outfield at Chase Field is now a reality!

On Sunday, June 29, you can take a Pilates class at the ballpark and then attend the Dbacks vs. Marlins game.

A portion ($10) of every ticket purchased will go to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The workout will be 9:30 a.m. with the baseball game beginning at 1:10 p.m.

