FanDuel Sportsbook closing at PHX Arena, space will be transformed into a new fan experience

In-person betting at the FanDuel Sportsbook at PHX Arena will end in July
Hundreds of people placed a wager at the FanDuel Sportsbook before and during the Suns' season opener game.
Sports betting before and during Suns season opener game
PHOENIX — In-person betting at the FanDuel Sportsbook at PHX Arena will end in July, according to the Phoenix Suns organization.

A representative of the team sent the following statement to ABC15:

The Phoenix Suns and FanDuel have agreed to close the FanDuel Sportsbook in PHX Arena on July 24. FanDuel will remain a valuable partner of the Phoenix Suns, and we will transform the space into a new fan-friendly experience. More information will be announced in the coming months.
PHOENIX SUNS

PHX Arena, formerly Footprint Center, debuted the FanDuel Sportsbook several years ago with 40 HD TVs, a 35-foot video wall, more than 25 self-service kiosks, and several betting windows.

With the closure of FanDuel Sportbook, the space will become a new fan experience, but no further details or dates have been announced.

The video in the player above showcases people placing their bets at the FanDuel Sportsbook PHX Arena location on the Suns' season opener game in 2021.

Want to check out the FanDuel Sportsbook while you still can? Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

