Michelin-starred ‘Taquería El Califa de León’ from Mexico will host a pop-up at Westgate in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León, Mexico City's only Michelin-starred taquería, has hosted several pop-up events in the Valley and is now heading to Glendale!

ABC15 Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León in Arizona.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, you can experience authentic Mexico City flavors from June 26-29 at Westgate Entertainment District.

The video in the player below showcases ABC15's coverage of the Tempe pop-up event of Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León in May.

Michelin-starred Mexican chef makes special appearances in the Valley

WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU GO

The event takes place at Westgate Entertainment District [9425 W Entertainment Blvd] in Glendale.

Dates to save:



The ‘Inaugural Taco Bite Ceremony’ takes place on June 26 at 11:30 a.m. Hours of operation on that day go from noon to 10 p.m.

June 27, 28, and 29 from noon to 10 p.m.

Here’s what will be available:



Taco Gaonera [$10], Taco Costilla [$12], and Taco Chuleta [$8 ].

Keep this in mind:

