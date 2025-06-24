Watch Now
Michelin-starred ‘Taquería El Califa de León’ from Mexico will host a pop-up at Westgate in Glendale

The special experience at Westgate Entertainment District will run for four days
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León, Mexico City's only Michelin-starred taquería, has hosted several pop-up events in the Valley and is now heading to Glendale!

Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León in Arizona.
According to a news release sent to ABC15, you can experience authentic Mexico City flavors from June 26-29 at Westgate Entertainment District.

The video in the player below showcases ABC15's coverage of the Tempe pop-up event of Chef Mario Hernández Alonso of El Califa de León in May.

Michelin-starred Mexican chef makes special appearances in the Valley

WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU GO

  • The event takes place at Westgate Entertainment District [9425 W Entertainment Blvd] in Glendale.

Dates to save:

  • The ‘Inaugural Taco Bite Ceremony’ takes place on June 26 at 11:30 a.m. Hours of operation on that day go from noon to 10 p.m.
  • June 27, 28, and 29 from noon to 10 p.m.

Here’s what will be available:

  • Taco Gaonera [$10], Taco Costilla [$12], and Taco Chuleta [$8 ].

Keep this in mind:

  • Glendale will be a high-traffic area. Two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches will be taking place at State Farm Stadium on June 28, and the ‘Front Row Card Show’ will be taking place on June 28 & 29 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center.
