Wine Spectator announces its 2025 Restaurant Award winners, featuring more than 60 Arizona businesses

PHOENIX — Wine Spectator, a popular lifestyle magazine and online platform focused on wine, has released its 2025 Restaurant Award winners!

The awards are given across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and Grand Award.

This year, more than 3,000 businesses were honored from 80 different countries. Arizona surely made its presence known with more than 60 businesses on the list.

“To qualify for an award, a wine list must present complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations for all selections. Complete producer names and correct spellings are mandatory, and the overall presentation of the list is also considered. Lists that meet these requirements are judged for one of our three awards,” read a statement on the company’s website.

Several Arizona businesses on the list are repeat winners, including Anhelo in Scottsdale, Vincent Guerithault on Camelback in Phoenix, Lon's at the Hermosa in Paradise Valley, Prime, A Shula's Steakhouse in Chandler, Cucina Rústica in Sedona, Julieanna's Steak and Seafood in Yuma, Shugrue's Restaurant in Lake Havasu City, The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol in Tucson, and others.

You can find the full list of the Arizona winners right here.