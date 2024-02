PHOENIX — Jennifer Lopez is coming to Phoenix this summer!

The entertainer hasn’t toured since 2019, but her “This Is Me…Now” tour will kick off in June.

J-Lo's Phoenix stop is scheduled for July 9 at Footprint Center.

Special presales begin on Feb. 20, with general on-sale beginning on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m.

