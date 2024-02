PHOENIX — Usher is coming to Phoenix!

Following his electric performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, the entertainer announced additional dates on his “Past Present Future” concert tour.

A show in Phoenix was added to the tour, which is set to take place on Nov. 23, 2024, at Footprint Center.

General sale tickets for the new dates, including Phoenix, are available starting Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Click here for tickets and to learn more.