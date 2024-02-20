Peso Pluma bringing 'Exodo' concert tour to Phoenix in September

PHOENIX — Peso Pluma is bringing his “Exodo” arena tour to Phoenix later this year!

The local stop is scheduled to take place at Footprint Center on Sept. 23, 2024.

There is no word yet on who, if anyone, may be joining Peso Pluma on stage, but tour officials say the tour will have "a fully reimagined set design and setlist, featuring his remarkable live band."

Tickets go on sale starting Feb. 23 at noon. Get tickets and learn more here.

The music superstar is the latest big name to announce concerts in the Valley later this year — Jennifer Lopez, Dan + Shay, Santana, and more recently announced their own concert tours. See a full list of Phoenix area concerts happening this year here.