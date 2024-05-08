JOP opens up about Fuerza Regida’s Phoenix concerts this June and their song collab with Tito Torbellino Jr.

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida will have two Valley shows this summer as part of the ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour!’ After selling out their June 22 show at Footprint Center, the band added a second date the following night.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC15, Jesús Ortiz Paz - better known as JOP - from Fuerza Regida talks about what fans can expect at the Phoenix shows and what the song collaboration of Gente Nueva with Valley star Tito Torbellino Jr. means to him.

AGUASCALIENTES ESTÁN LISTOS PARA ESTA NOCHE?🔥🍻 pic.twitter.com/7QGO8oSWLS — Fuerza Regida (@FuerzaRegidafr) April 25, 2024

THE “NEW, NEW’

Last October, the band performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for their previous tour. Fuerza Regida is known for their hits such as Una Cerveza, TQM, Bebé Dame, Igualito a mi Apá and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement.

With the new tour ‘Pero No Te Enamores,’ what can the Valley expect at the concerts?

“We got a completely new tour, completely new show, new songs and […] we love Phoenix, so every time we go to Phoenix we turn up,” said JOP to ABC15.

According to the lead singer of the band, there’s a whole “new production” for these upcoming concert dates.

“Production means like the stage, the lights, the fire, all that […] we did so [many] new things, it’s a new configuration. We usually do 180, now it's [a] 360… so you [have to] go. You can't miss it,” said JOP.

“GENTE NUEVA”

Local artist Tito Torbellino Jr. did a collaboration with Fuerza Regida for their album, Pa Que Hablen. The song ‘Gente Nueva’ has more than 20 million views in YouTube.

“It was dope, you know, because we all heard his dad when we were younger. It's like, we're singing with the Pops right there. You know, he reincarnated in his son,” said JOP in an interview with ABC15. “So that was really dope, he’s my homie. Shout out to Tito, you know, we're [going to] see if he pulls up, he pulled up last year actually; I invited him, and he pulled up last year [to the concert]. So, let’s see if he’s around and if he pulls up.”

Tito Torbellino Jr. is following the artistic footsteps of his late father.

His father, Tomás Tovar Rascón -better known as Tito Torbellino, was a prominent representative of the regional Mexican genre and was a Phoenix native too. The artist was killed in Sonora, Mexico back in May of 2014.

WHAT’S NEXT

Fuerza Regida’s large following on social media –the band has more than 7 million followers on Instagram alone- has inevitably played into the rise of their fame in addition to the band’s work ethic.

“We've always wanted this, you know, thankful; we've always worked really hard for this. I always say hard work beats talent. […] We get to live it with the family.. you know, no less falta nada a mi amá a mi apá, so it's a blessing,” said JOP.

To continue their success, the band is working on another album.

“Stay tuned for the album. You know, we got an album coming. I don't know when, I'm not going to tell you when [just] stay tuned for the album. After the two shows sell out in Phoenix, we got more shows around the U.S. so go check them out. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster. Thank you very much,” said JOP.