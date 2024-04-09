Fuerza Regida to bring ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida is coming back to the Valley!

AHORA MI RUTINA COMPLETAMENTE CAMBIÓ… pic.twitter.com/NG1ozSduzY — Fuerza Regida (@FuerzaRegidafr) April 6, 2024

The band is bringing their “Pero No Te Enamores Tour’ to Footprint Center on June 22! Tickets for the concert go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local at livenation.com

Last October the band performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for their previous tour. Fuerza Regida is known for their hits such as Una Cerveza, TQM, Bebé Dame, Igualito a mi Apá and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement.

