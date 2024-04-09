Watch Now
Fuerza Regida to bring ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

The band will perform at Footprint Center; tickets go on sale soon
PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida is coming back to the Valley!

The band is bringing their “Pero No Te Enamores Tour’ to Footprint Center on June 22! Tickets for the concert go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local at livenation.com

Last October the band performed at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for their previous tour. Fuerza Regida is known for their hits such as Una Cerveza, TQM, Bebé Dame, Igualito a mi Apá and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement.

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Peso Pluma, Chris Brown, Usher, AJR, Jennifer Lopez, Jhené Aiko and more!

