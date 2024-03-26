Watch Now
Jhené Aiko to bring ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

Here’s when tickets go on sale for the Valley stop
Jhené Aiko
Posted at 1:28 PM, Mar 26, 2024
PHOENIX — Jhené Aiko is coming to the Valley for “The Magic Hour Tour.” The six-time Grammy nominee will perform at Footprint Center on Thursday, August 1.

Co-starring the tour are Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Valley native Kiana Ledé.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at jheneaiko.com

ICYMI: Who else is performing at Footprint Center later this year? The lineup of stars includes Chris BrownUsherAJRPeso PlumaJennifer Lopez, and more!

