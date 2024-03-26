Jhené Aiko to bring ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ to Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — Jhené Aiko is coming to the Valley for “The Magic Hour Tour.” The six-time Grammy nominee will perform at Footprint Center on Thursday, August 1.

Co-starring the tour are Coi Leray, Tink, UMI, and Valley native Kiana Ledé.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at jheneaiko.com

Phoenix vibes on high, the magic’s in the air



Can’t wait to bring The Magic Hour Tour to Footprint Center on August 1. Tickets on sale Friday, March 29 at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/aCQ534vUjX — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) March 26, 2024

