Fuerza Regida to make concert tour stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Maryvale

PHOENIX — Fuerza Regida, the Mexican band that kicked off their tour this month with two back-to-back sold-out concerts, will make a tour stop in Phoenix this fall!

The band is set to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Maryvale this October.

Fuerza Regida is known for its hits such as TQM, Bebé Dame, Sabor Fresa, Igualito a mi Apá, and other songs that have fueled the Mexican corridos movement. Their songs have also set them at the top of some of the Billboard charts.

OTRA PEDA TOUR 2023 🍻🌎 pic.twitter.com/ns2LQzdcp8 — Jesusortizpazfr (@jesusortizpazfr) July 7, 2023

"We have been very blessed with the level of success we have seen across shows. We are going global, gracias a Dios," said Jesus Ortiz Paz (JOP), of Fuerza Regida, said in a news release sent to ABC15.

The tour will end in the band’s home state of California in November.

