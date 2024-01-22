The Doobie Brothers announce ‘The 2024 tour’ with a stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Doobie Brothers are 'Takin' it to the Streets’ — because the band is going on tour this year and tickets go on sale this week!

Band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee will make a stop in Phoenix this summer.

The band will stop at 38 U.S. cities with special guests. Robert Cray will be the guest to join the band for its Valley stop.

WANT TO GO?



Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

Concert date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Tickets:

Citi cardholders will have special access to a presale for tickets that will begin on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. This presale will run until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program.

General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.



