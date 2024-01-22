Watch Now
The Doobie Brothers announce ‘The 2024 tour’ with a stop in Phoenix

Valley stop includes special guest Robert Cray
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new month, and new year packed with a lot of fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives is the full breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January!
File Image| The Doobie Brothers
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 13:22:46-05

PHOENIX — The Doobie Brothers are 'Takin' it to the Streets’because the band is going on tour this year and tickets go on sale this week!

Band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee will make a stop in Phoenix this summer.

The band will stop at 38 U.S. cities with special guests. Robert Cray will be the guest to join the band for its Valley stop.

RELATED: 60+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

WANT TO GO?

  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix
  • Concert date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
  • Tickets:
    • Citi cardholders will have special access to a presale for tickets that will begin on Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. This presale will run until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program.
    • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

