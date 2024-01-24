Watch Now
‘Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits’ tour to make a stop in Phoenix this summer

The concert will take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Avril Lavigne
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 15:38:34-05

PHOENIX — “Hey, hey, you, you” get ready to sing all the songs you love from Avril Lavigne! The singer is coming to the Valley this June as part of ‘The Greatest Hits’ tour.

Special guest to the Phoenix stop includes All Time Low and Royal & the Serpent will join as the opening acts for the concert.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Sunday, June 2, 2024.
  • Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.
  • Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are now available. General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at TicketMaster.com
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.

