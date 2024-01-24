‘Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits’ tour to make a stop in Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — “Hey, hey, you, you” get ready to sing all the songs you love from Avril Lavigne! The singer is coming to the Valley this June as part of ‘The Greatest Hits’ tour.

Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! pic.twitter.com/WE1f1EQDHN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

Special guest to the Phoenix stop includes All Time Low and Royal & the Serpent will join as the opening acts for the concert.

IF YOU GO



Concert date: Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.

2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix. Tickets: Pre-sale tickets are now available. General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at TicketMaster.com

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.