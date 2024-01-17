Sum 41 announces ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum’ with a stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Sum 41 is hitting the road for their last headlining world tour called ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum!’ The band will perform in Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and several cities across the United States for this tour… and yes, there is a Valley stop!

Sum 41 is set to perform at Arizona Financial Theatre this October. Pre-sale tickets are now available!

IF YOU GO



Concert date: October 2.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

How to get tickets

Pre-sale tickets are NOW available. Who has access to this deal? According to a news release sent to ABC15, Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets until Thursday, January 18, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time at sum41.com/tour



