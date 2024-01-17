Watch Now
Sum 41 announces ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum’ with a stop in Phoenix

What you need to know about the Valley tour stop and how to get tickets
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new month, and new year packed with a lot of fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives is the full breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January!
Deryck Whibley Dave Baksh Jason McCaslin
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 10:59:40-05

PHOENIX — Sum 41 is hitting the road for their last headlining world tour called ‘Tour Of The Setting Sum!’ The band will perform in Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and several cities across the United States for this tour… and yes, there is a Valley stop!

Sum 41 is set to perform at Arizona Financial Theatre this October. Pre-sale tickets are now available!

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: October 2.
  • Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix
  • How to get tickets
    • Pre-sale tickets are NOW available. Who has access to this deal? According to a news release sent to ABC15, Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets until Thursday, January 18, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
    • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time at sum41.com/tour

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.

