Janet Jackson to bring her ‘Together Again 2024 Tour’ to the Valley

Here’s what to know about the singer’s tour stop coming to Footprint Center
This monthly "Things To Do" special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new month, and new year packed with a lot of fun! ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez gives is the full breakdown on the best events taking place across the Valley this January!
Janet Jackson press photo
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 12:22:41-05

PHOENIX — Get ready to be together again with Janet Jackson…. the multi-talented singer is coming back to the Valley!

According to a news release sent by Live Nation, the new leg of this tour will start this summer and the Valley’s concert date is set in July.

The concert will include Nelly as the special guest!

Jackson was in Phoenix last year with Ludacris as her special guest as part of the 2023 tour Together Again.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Tuesday, July 30.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [ 201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

TICKET SALES INFORMATION

  • Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be available starting “Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.” through LiveNation.com according to a press release sent to ABC15.
  • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com
