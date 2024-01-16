Janet Jackson to bring her ‘Together Again 2024 Tour’ to the Valley

PHOENIX — Get ready to be together again with Janet Jackson…. the multi-talented singer is coming back to the Valley!

According to a news release sent by Live Nation, the new leg of this tour will start this summer and the Valley’s concert date is set in July.

The concert will include Nelly as the special guest!

Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you 🫶🏽♥️☀️#TogetherAgainTour



🎥 Edit: LiveNation pic.twitter.com/FfKD1RmbzD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) January 16, 2024

Jackson was in Phoenix last year with Ludacris as her special guest as part of the 2023 tour Together Again.

IF YOU GO



Concert date: Tuesday, July 30.

Event venue: Footprint Center [ 201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

TICKET SALES INFORMATION



Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be available starting “ Wednesday, January 17 at 10 a.m. local time running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.” through LiveNation.com according to a press release sent to ABC15.



running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.” through LiveNation.com according to a press release sent to ABC15. General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com

