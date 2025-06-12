“It's time to say goodbye,” After more than 30 years in operation, Hap’s Pit Barbecue is closing permanently

PHOENIX — After serving the community for more than 30 years, Hap’s Pit Barbecue is ready to end its business journey in the Valley.

The restaurant has operated in Phoenix since the 1990s, starting with a trailer smoker. It expanded to a concession trailer and added a delivery van in 1994, settling into its current storefront near 48th and Washington streets in 2001.

Hap’s Pit Barbecue is closing as the owner prepares to retire. Christine Darroch, current owner and operator, sent the following statement to ABC15.

After 34 unforgettable years, it's time to say goodbye.



Hap’s Pit Barbecue, built with love by my parents, Barbara and Dan Darroch in 1991, will be closing its doors for good on July 11th as I, Christine Darroch, current owner/operator, am set to retire.



What began as a dream in our family kitchen quickly became a favorite BBQ spot for so many of you. My mom and dad poured their hearts into every dish and did so every single day with a smile for the first 21 years of the Hap’s story.



Upon my parents' retirement in 2012, I quit my corporate job in insurance and bought Hap's so that I could continue serving you all in my parents' footsteps. It was an extreme blessing for my parents to see that their beloved Hap's Barbecue was honored in 2018, as I was featured cooking some of our signature meats on Michael Symon's Burgers Brews & 'Que on The Food Network's The Cooking Channel. My parents' legacy has lived on successfully and is written in the minds of every customer [who] has had their weekly stop by to meet friends for lunch, corporate catering, [weddings], and every regular who became family over our 34-year history.



We are forever grateful for the immense amount of love that the community has shown us. Thank you for making Hap’s Barbecue more than just a place to eat; thank you for making it a part of your lives.



Please stop by in the coming weeks to share in the end of an era, to get your last Hap’s craving satisfied, to share a story, and to give a proper goodbye! We would love to see you!



With love and gratitude,

Christine Darroch/ The Darroch Family Christine Darroch

IF YOU GO

