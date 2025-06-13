Bisbee Pride marks more than 20 years of inclusion

BISBEE, AZ — As Pride Month continues, it's your chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community all across Arizona.

Bisbee Pride kicks off its weekend of fun, entertainment, and inclusion on Friday, June 13.

Enjoy music, food, entertainment, and local vendors while celebrating love and acceptance at the same time.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently spoke to Bisbee Pride's President and CEO, Ramon Garcia, who's a Bisbee native, about what makes Pride in his town so special.

"Bisbee is definitely an open, accepting town," explains Garcia. "I was fortunate enough to grow up here...and it's turned into a community that celebrates its diversity."

This year's theme: Party with a Purpose!

For more information on all the events, click here.