Janet Jackson, Ludacris headed to Ak-Chin Pavilion in summer 2023

PHOENIX — Janet Jackson is joining a growing list of artists heading to the Valley next year.

Jackson’s ninth concert tour, Together Again, is stopping in the Valley on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

She is set to perform at Ak-Chin Pavilion with rapper and actor Ludacris.

The general ticket sale starts Friday, Dec. 16th at 11 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Citi Card Pre-sale starts Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 11 a.m. local time and Fan Club Pre-sale starts Dec. 13th at 3 p.m. You can sign up for Jackson’s mailing list on janetjackson.com for the Fan Pre-sale passcode.