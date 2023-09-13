Olivia Rodrigo announces 'GUTS World Tour' with stop in Phoenix in 2024

PHOENIX — Valley fans of Olivia Rodrigo won't have to spend the night crying on the floor of their bathrooms — they will be able to sing their hearts out with the pop star early next year!

The multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer will be stopping in Phoenix to perform a show on her ‘GUTS World Tour’ at Footprint Center on Feb. 24, 2024.

Chappell Roan is set to be the guest artist during the Phoenix show.

Fans can register to get a chance to buy tickets until Sunday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. Phoenix time) here. Random access for tickets will be granted on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21.

For more information about the GUTS tour and how to get tickets, click here.