Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Phoenix!

Bruce Springsteen
Manu Fernandez/AP
FILE - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, May 14, 2016. On Monday, May 23, 2022, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced that they will begin a tour in February 2023 in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Bruce Springsteen
Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 11:47:16-05

PHOENIX — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are bringing back the 'Glory Days' to Phoenix, announcing Wednesday that they are coming to Footprint Center on November 30.

Fans, tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

The international tour will make its way through the United States in its first North American show pairings in seven years.

The year-long tour will make its way across the east coast as well as Canada before making landfall in Phoenix.

For more show dates and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!