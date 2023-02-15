Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Phoenix!

PHOENIX — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are bringing back the 'Glory Days' to Phoenix, announcing Wednesday that they are coming to Footprint Center on November 30.

Fans, tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to a city near you! Register now for Verified Fan at https://t.co/7Cjl5Osbsm for your chance to buy tickets. Registration will close this Sunday, Feb 19 at 11:59pm ET. For more information visit https://t.co/YahXTKfNlt#2023Tour pic.twitter.com/1uYNo5XzNX — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) February 14, 2023

The international tour will make its way through the United States in its first North American show pairings in seven years.

The year-long tour will make its way across the east coast as well as Canada before making landfall in Phoenix.

