Juanes announces 2024 concerts in Phoenix and Tucson

PHOENIX — Latin rock artist Juanes has announced the North American dates for his “Vida Cotidiana World Tour” with two stops in Arizona in 2024.

The shows are set to take place at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Feb. 27 and Rialto Theatre in Tucson on Feb. 28.

“The powerful rock guitar-driven tour will be both an immersive journey through the career greatest hits of the Colombian superstar, combined with show-stopping live renditions from the artist's landmark 11th studio album-just re-released in a new extended/deluxe edition,” tour officials say.

The general sale begins Nov. 9, 2023. Get tickets here.