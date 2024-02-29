Kacey Musgraves set to perform in the Valley later this year

GLENDALE, AZ — No, it's not "Too Good to be True": Kacey Musgraves will be performing in the Valley later this year!

The seven-time Grammy winner will be performing at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, September 27.

Father John Misty and Nickel Creek will be performing with Musgraves at Desert Diamond Arena.

The announcement comes on the same day that Musgraves released her new track, "Too Good to be True."

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Those who have American Express cards will have the opportunity to buy tickets early in select markets.

Amex Early Access begins on Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time and will run until Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. local time.

It's part of her long-awaited return to the stage in her "Deeper Well World Tour."