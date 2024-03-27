Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Twenty One Pilots to bring 'Clancy' global tour to Phoenix's Footprint Center this summer

Sign up for a presale now
Josh Dun, Tyler Joseph
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Josh Dun, Tyler Joseph
Posted at 7:33 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:33:11-04

PHOENIX — Get ready to rock with Twenty One Pilots this summer!

The band’s global tour, The Clancy World Tour, kicks off in August in Denver. Before the end of the month, they’ll head to Phoenix to perform at the Footprint Center.

The concert is set to take place on Aug. 30, 2024.

The tour comes after the release of their upcoming album, Clancy, which will be released on May 17.

Presales begin on April 2 and the remaining tickets go on sale to the public starting April 5.

To get tickets, click here.

Concerts in 2024

Things To Do

LIST: 70+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

Kasey Brammell
4:25 PM, Nov 10, 2023

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo