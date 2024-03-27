Twenty One Pilots to bring 'Clancy' global tour to Phoenix's Footprint Center this summer

PHOENIX — Get ready to rock with Twenty One Pilots this summer!

The band’s global tour, The Clancy World Tour, kicks off in August in Denver. Before the end of the month, they’ll head to Phoenix to perform at the Footprint Center.

The concert is set to take place on Aug. 30, 2024.

The tour comes after the release of their upcoming album, Clancy, which will be released on May 17.

Presales begin on April 2 and the remaining tickets go on sale to the public starting April 5.

