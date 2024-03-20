Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour is rolling into Phoenix this summer.

The GRAMMY-award-winning artist will be performing at Footprint Center on June 19.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour is Megan's first headlining tour and GloRilla will be the special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 22 on her website.

