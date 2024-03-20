Megan Thee Stallion bringing ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour to Phoenix
GloRilla is the special guest on the tour
Prev
Next
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 11:02:17-04
PHOENIX — Megan Thee Stallion’s 'Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour is rolling into Phoenix this summer.
The GRAMMY-award-winning artist will be performing at Footprint Center on June 19.
The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour is Megan's first headlining tour and GloRilla will be the special guest.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 22 on her website.
RELATED: 70+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024
More Things to Do stories:
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.