Sabrina Carpenter announces Short N' Sweet tour stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is headed on tour and bringing her hot, new music to the desert!

The Short N’ Sweet Tour will be kicking off in September in Ohio. The tour will begin after the release of her new album, Short N’ Sweet, which is set to come out in August.

According to the 'Espresso' singer's website, she will be performing at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Nov. 13, 2024.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets now ahead of the presale starting Tuesday, June 25. Public ticket sales begin on Friday, June 28.

CashApp cardholders can enter the presale a day early, on June 24.

Carpenter was one of the opening artists on Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour.