Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Sabrina Carpenter announces Short N' Sweet tour stop in Phoenix

Her newest album Short N' Sweet comes out in August
Sabrina Carpenter's church music video results in priest's punishment
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sabrina Carpenter's church music video results in priest's punishment
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 20, 2024

PHOENIX — Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter is headed on tour and bringing her hot, new music to the desert!

The Short N’ Sweet Tour will be kicking off in September in Ohio. The tour will begin after the release of her new album, Short N’ Sweet, which is set to come out in August.

According to the 'Espresso' singer's website, she will be performing at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Nov. 13, 2024.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets now ahead of the presale starting Tuesday, June 25. Public ticket sales begin on Friday, June 28.

CashApp cardholders can enter the presale a day early, on June 24.

Carpenter was one of the opening artists on Taylor Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour.

More Things to Do stories:
Fazolis.jpg

Things To Do

Fazoli's opening Glendale location later this month

Ashley Loose
8:17 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Chandler News

Summer bargain: Experience family-friendly fun at Desert Oasis Aquatic Center

Kaley O'Kelley
5:00 AM, Jun 20, 2024
pool-water-AP

Local News

How you can participate in the World's Largest Swim Lesson happening Thursday

Jamie Warren
4:52 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen