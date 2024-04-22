Imagine Dragons bringing their LOOM World Tour to Phoenix this October

PHOENIX — Imagine Dragons will drop a new album this summer and will come to the Valley during their 2024 tour!

The band made the announcement of their new album LOOM and released dates and stops for their 2024 North American Tour.

LOOM

new album coming June 28.

pre-order now and sign-up for the tour pre-sale. pic.twitter.com/CVDZLuYOlM — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 22, 2024

Here’s what you need to know for the Phoenix stop:



Concert date: Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [ 2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.

Pre-sale tickets become available April 23. Who has access to this deal? According to a news release sent to ABC15, Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets until Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General sale tickets will be available beginning April 26 at 10 a.m. local time at imaginedragonsmusic.com/tour

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.