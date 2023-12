PHOENIX — Rapper Nicki Minaj is bringing her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” to Phoenix next year!

The show is scheduled for March 13, 2024, at Phoenix’s Footprint Center.

LIST: 50+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

The tour announcement comes just days after the release of her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 9 a.m. on her website.