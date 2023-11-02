Pepe Aguilar's 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024' hitting the Valley for Cinco de Mayo

GLENDALE, AZ — Pepe Aguilar is making his way to the Valley!

The Mexican singer announced the return of his tour alongside his family.

The 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024' will stop in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on Sunday, May 5.

"Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos" will take the audience on a visual and musical journey that goes back to the origin of the Aguilar Dynasty through classic and favorite songs spanning several generations, including hits by the legendary Antonio Aguilar, up to the latest hits and timeless classics by Pepe Aguilar, the music of Leonardo and Ángela, as well as Antonio Aguilar Jr, according to a news release.

General sale tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.