Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Pepe Aguilar's 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024' hitting the Valley for Cinco de Mayo

Pepe Aguilar
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Pepe Aguilar performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Mana in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2018. Pepe Aguilar and his family are ready to hit the road again in 2021 with their tour “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras,” with 15 new U.S. dates starting September 4 in Phoenix. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Pepe Aguilar
Posted at 2023-11-02T10:37:22-0700
and last updated 2023-11-02 13:37:22-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Pepe Aguilar is making his way to the Valley!

The Mexican singer announced the return of his tour alongside his family.

The 'Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos Tour 2024' will stop in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena on Sunday, May 5.

"Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos" will take the audience on a visual and musical journey that goes back to the origin of the Aguilar Dynasty through classic and favorite songs spanning several generations, including hits by the legendary Antonio Aguilar, up to the latest hits and timeless classics by Pepe Aguilar, the music of Leonardo and Ángela, as well as Antonio Aguilar Jr, according to a news release.

General sale tickets are available for purchase beginning Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football