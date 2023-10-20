50 Cent reschedules Phoenix concert after it was postponed due to extreme heat

PHOENIX — 50 Cent has announced a new Phoenix concert date for the “Final Lap Tour” after it was postponed due to heat over the summer.

The rapper’s website says the rescheduled show will take place on March 3, 2024, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets are still available through Live Nation, starting at $39.50.

Busta Rhymes and singer Jeremih were also scheduled to take the stage.

The show was originally supposed to take place at the West Valley venue in August, but it was postponed amid high temperatures around 116º.

The Disturbed concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was also rescheduled due to excessive heat in July.