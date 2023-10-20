Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

50 Cent reschedules Phoenix concert after it was postponed due to extreme heat

Multiple shows were impacted by weather over the summer in Phoenix
50 Cent
Adam Hunger/AP
50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
50 Cent
Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:37:20-04

PHOENIX — 50 Cent has announced a new Phoenix concert date for the “Final Lap Tour” after it was postponed due to heat over the summer.

The rapper’s website says the rescheduled show will take place on March 3, 2024, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets are still available through Live Nation, starting at $39.50.

Busta Rhymes and singer Jeremih were also scheduled to take the stage.

The show was originally supposed to take place at the West Valley venue in August, but it was postponed amid high temperatures around 116º.

The Disturbed concert at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre was also rescheduled due to excessive heat in July.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football