50 Cent "postpones" Tuesday concert in Phoenix over Excessive Heat Warning

Adam Hunger/AP
50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 9:19 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 00:21:24-04

PHOENIX — Rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has announced his Tuesday Phoenix date for 'The Final Lap Tour' is postponed.

In a message on Twitter, the rapper wrote, "Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed.

Jackson was scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, which is an outdoor venue.

Busta Rhymes and singer Jermih were also scheduled to take the stage.

In the message, Jackson also wrote, "For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions."

Details on a future date have not been announced.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through Tuesday night with a high in Phoenix forecasted at 116º.

