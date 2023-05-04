Watch Now
Rapper 50 Cent headed to the Valley in August

Busta Rhymes, Jeremih also performing on the tour
Adam Hunger/AP
50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 9:25 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 12:25:16-04

Get ready to party like it's your birthday! Curtis Jackson, better known as rapper 50 Cent, is headed to the Valley.

50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be taking the stage on Aug. 29, 2023, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

'The Final Lap Tour' is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Live Nation said other special guests throughout the tour will be announced.

Verified Fan presale tickets become available starting on May 10, with limited tickets available during the general sale on Friday, May 12.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

