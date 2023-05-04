Rapper 50 Cent headed to the Valley in August

Get ready to party like it's your birthday! Curtis Jackson, better known as rapper 50 Cent, is headed to the Valley.

50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will be taking the stage on Aug. 29, 2023, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

'The Final Lap Tour' is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Live Nation said other special guests throughout the tour will be announced.

Verified Fan presale tickets become available starting on May 10, with limited tickets available during the general sale on Friday, May 12.