Get concert tickets to thousands of shows for just $25 from May 10-16

These days, seeing a concert can easily put you back hundreds of dollars, but for one week, you can get tickets for just $25.

Live Nation’s annual Concert Week takes place from May 10-16, offering admission to thousands of shows for one set price.

Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek during the specific dates to see the participating events with “Concert Week Promotion” tickets.

Some Phoenix shows that will have $25 tickets include:



Janet Jackson

Earth, Wind & Fire

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Misfits

Jason Mraz

The Offspring

Counting Crows

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Sam Smith

Jason Aldean

Macklemore

Wizkid

Pepe Aguilar

Blippi

