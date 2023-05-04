Watch Now
Get concert tickets to thousands of shows for just $25 from May 10-16

Part of Live Nation’s annual Concert Week
Live Nation
Posted at 5:45 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 08:45:02-04

These days, seeing a concert can easily put you back hundreds of dollars, but for one week, you can get tickets for just $25.

Live Nation’s annual Concert Week takes place from May 10-16, offering admission to thousands of shows for one set price.

Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek during the specific dates to see the participating events with “Concert Week Promotion” tickets.

Some Phoenix shows that will have $25 tickets include:

  • Janet Jackson
  • Earth, Wind & Fire
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Misfits
  • Jason Mraz
  • The Offspring
  • Counting Crows
  • KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
  • Sam Smith
  • Jason Aldean
  • Macklemore
  • Wizkid
  • Pepe Aguilar
  • Blippi

