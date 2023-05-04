Get concert tickets to thousands of shows for just $25 from May 10-16

These days, seeing a concert can easily put you back hundreds of dollars, but for one week, you can get tickets for just $25.
Live Nation’s annual Concert Week takes place from May 10-16, offering admission to thousands of shows for one set price.
Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek during the specific dates to see the participating events with “Concert Week Promotion” tickets.
Some Phoenix shows that will have $25 tickets include:
- Janet Jackson
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Misfits
- Jason Mraz
- The Offspring
- Counting Crows
- KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour
- Sam Smith
- Jason Aldean
- Macklemore
- Wizkid
- Pepe Aguilar
- Blippi
See more concert tours coming to the Valley in 2023 here.