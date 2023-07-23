Excessive heat postpones Disturbed concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An Arizona Disturbed concert was postponed Saturday night due to excessive heat causing issues with equipment.

The heavy metal concert had been set to take place at Talking Stick Amphitheatre in the West Valley with guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer.

The heat reportedly caused problems with the band's equipment, forcing a last-minute cancellation of the show, according to the band's website.

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix's high temperature for Saturday reached 118°.

The band says those who had tickets to Saturday's show should hold on to them because a new date will be rescheduled.

There are more than two dozen shows left on the tour, which is set to wrap up in Michigan in September.