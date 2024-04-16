Shakira announces Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Shakira! Shakira!

The award-winning performer Shakira will be dancing into the Valley later this year for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' World Tour!

During a recent performance at the Coachella music festival, Shakira dropped the news that she would be going on tour, marking her first music tour since 2018.

The concert is set to take place on Nov. 7, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. It will be the second show on the tour.

Presale tickets go on sale beginning April 17 and general sale tickets become available starting April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available on her website.

There will also be VIP, meet-and-greet, and premium ticket options.