Luke Combs announces two concert tour dates in Glendale next year

GLENDALE, AZ — Luke Combs is headed to the desert in 2024!

The country music star announced Tuesday that there will be two shows in Glendale on his “Growing’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.”

The shows are set to take place on May 31 and June 1, 2024, at State Farm Stadium.

Special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue will be performing on the May 31 show, while Jordan Davis, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff, and another to-be-announced guest will perform on June 1.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows," Combs said about the tour in a press release. "With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”

General on-sale tickets are available here starting Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.