More than 40 dogs rescued from Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say 40 to 50 dogs were removed from a Peoria home near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say a court order was served Tuesday afternoon.

Animal Control Officers and Peoria City Code Enforcement remain on scene.

ABC15 crews spoke to a neighbor who said she had called officers for the past year as she attempted to get animal control to respond to the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody or if any charges have been made.