Sen. Gallego pushes for research for veterans as Arizona study moves forward

As Congress considers expanding research into psychedelic therapies for veterans, an Arizona clinical trial is already wrapping up its government-backed study.

The study explored how one of those treatments could help first responders and former service members struggling with trauma.

Senator Ruben Gallego recently introduced Senate Amendment 3138 to the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, calling for the Department of Veterans Affairs to research innovative therapies — including MDMA, ibogaine, ketamine and psilocybin mushrooms — to treat conditions affecting veterans such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, chronic pain and substance use disorders.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The amendment directs the VA secretary to conduct research on those treatments and submit a report to Congress within one year outlining findings and recommendations on improving access to emerging therapies for veterans.

“As a Marine, I’ve seen firsthand how the invisible wounds of war follow many of our service members when they come home,” Gallego said.

“Too many veterans are still searching for treatments that truly work. If emerging therapies like psychedelics show promise in helping veterans with PTSD and other service-related injuries, then we have a responsibility to study them.”

Gallego has argued the nation owes veterans every opportunity to find effective treatment for trauma-related conditions.

While the legislation works its way through Congress, a groundbreaking clinical trial in Scottsdale is already examining the potential of one of those therapies.

In Scottsdale, researchers led by Dr. Sue Sisley launched what is believed to be the first controlled clinical trial in the world studying whole psilocybin mushrooms — rather than synthetic compounds — for trauma-related mental health conditions.

The FDA-approved phase one trial included 24 participants drawn from police, fire and military backgrounds.

Each received a standardized 30-milligram dose of psilocybin — the psychoactive compound found in so-called “magic mushrooms” — during supervised group therapy sessions.

“So even though I'm impressed with the existing data on psilocybin, I would say that this study is crucial. We need to understand, is there any additional benefit from whole mushrooms over synthetic psilocybin,” Sisley said.

Researchers will measure outcomes using independent raters and validated clinical tools for PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Throughout the study, participants wore biometric devices to track sleep quality and activity levels.

Among those connected to the study is Nick Jones, an Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne Division before a 2017 injury ended his military career.

Jones later worked as a paramedic and police officer, careers where repeated exposure to traumatic events eventually led him to pursue a new direction.

He is now studying mental health counseling at Arizona State University with a focus on helping first responders and veterans.

Jones said psychedelic-assisted therapy has been transformative in his own experience.

“It’s about being able to help the helpers,” he said. “First responders and veterans go through things most people can’t imagine.”

Because psilocybin remains illegal in Arizona outside approved research settings, the clinical trial is currently the only legal way for participants in the state to access the therapy.

The trial also included an unusual element: FDA-approved therapy dogs that were present during psychedelic sessions to provide comfort when participants entered altered states of consciousness.

“The dogs are very intuitive,” Sisley said. “They know what people need.”

Researchers expect to release initial data from the study in the spring or early summer.

Advocates hope the results — combined with growing interest in Congress — could help shape future policy and expand access to treatments aimed at addressing the mental health crisis affecting many veterans and first responders.

For Jones, the momentum is encouraging.

“So many people need help,” he said. “If research like this can open new doors for healing, it could make a real difference.”