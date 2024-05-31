Scottsdale Research Institute leads global 'magic mushroom' research study

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona is set to become a global leader in psilocybin research.

Scottsdale Research Institute announced on May 28 that it will lead the first government-funded study measuring the effects of natural psilocybin mushrooms when treating individuals with life-threatening illnesses. The initiative will proceed after SRI, led by President Sue Sisley, MD, was awarded roughly $2.75 million of a $5 million grant that Arizona leaders had previously dedicated to natural psilocybin research.

Military veterans, firefighters, and Arizonans with terminal illnesses successfully advocated for the Legislature to approve the grant.

Arizona is now the first state in the United States with a legal DEA-approved clinical treatment study using natural, self-grown psilocybin mushrooms — sometimes referred to as "magic mushrooms" for their psychedelic qualities. SRI's research could have widespread ramifications on individuals suffering from chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other physical and mental illnesses.

