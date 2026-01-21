Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour’ to stop at Arizona Mills in Tempe

The special experience will make a splash in the Valley in September
TEMPE, AZ — The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium experience will be featured at several aquariums across the Valley beginning February 13, 2026, including a local Valley location!

The announcement of the tour detailed that SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium at Arizona Mills in Tempe.

According to the Nintendo website, the experience offers Animal Crossing-themed activities, photo ops, possible character meet-and-greets with Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider, and My Nintendo kiosks where guests can check in to receive ‘100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* redeemable on my.nintendo.com for exclusive digital and physical rewards.’

More information regarding the tour stop can be found here.

IF YOU GO

  • Tickets for the experience can be purchased directly at the aquarium.
  • Dates to save: September 3 – November 15.
  • Where to go: SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium [5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 145] in Tempe.
    • According to the Nintendo website, officially licensed Animal Crossing merchandise will be available for purchase at aquarium gift shops while supplies last.
