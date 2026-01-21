‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour’ to stop at Arizona Mills in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium experience will be featured at several aquariums across the Valley beginning February 13, 2026, including a local Valley location!

The announcement of the tour detailed that SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium at Arizona Mills in Tempe.

According to the Nintendo website, the experience offers Animal Crossing-themed activities, photo ops, possible character meet-and-greets with Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider, and My Nintendo kiosks where guests can check in to receive ‘100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* redeemable on my.nintendo.com for exclusive digital and physical rewards.’

More information regarding the tour stop can be found here.

IF YOU GO

Tickets for the experience can be purchased directly at the aquarium.

Dates to save: September 3 – November 15.

Where to go: SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium [5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Suite 145] in Tempe.

According to the Nintendo website, officially licensed Animal Crossing merchandise will be available for purchase at aquarium gift shops while supplies last.





