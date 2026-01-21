4 Arizona restaurants among Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat around the country

PHOENIX — Looking for a place to grab a bite to eat that could be considered one of the best in the country? Check out Yelp’s latest Top 100 Places to Eat list!

On Wednesday, Yelp published its 2026 list of the top restaurants around the country, which included four restaurants in Arizona.

The restaurants are ranked based on the highest reviews.

Arizona restaurants featured on the list include:



The restaurants in the top spots are located in New York, New York; Houston, Texas; Gardena, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See the full list here.

Check out ABC15 Things To Do monthly on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. on your favorite streaming devices, abc15.com, and the ABC15 mobile app!