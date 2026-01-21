Valley gears up for Phoenix Food Fair: Lunar New Year Edition

PHOENIX — Get ready to celebrate Asian culture and heritage and welcome the Year of the Horse!

The Phoenix Food Fair: Lunar New Year Edition is bringing the Lunar New Year festivities to Kiwanis Park in Tempe all weekend long, Jan. 24-25, 2026.

It's your chance to see a dragon parade, lantern release, and walk across the Blessing Bridge and get good fortune in the new year.

Organizer Jane Ho says it's a chance for the entire community to come together and celebrate good fortune, prosperity, and Asian culture.

"As an Asian living in America, it's hard to find your roots and hard to connect with home," explains Ho. "At home, everyone is celebrating like that, and it means so much for us to be seen, to be heard, and to have this wonderful experience where everyone can gather together."

To learn more and for tickets, click here.