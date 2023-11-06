Pop star Tate McRae announces summer 2024 Phoenix concert date

PHOENIX — Singer-songwriter Tate McRae is the latest big artist to announce an Arizona concert tour stop!

The pop star is headed on a 53-date “Think Later” tour around the globe.

McRae is scheduled to stop at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on July 14, 2024.

The general sale begins on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Get tickets here.

This concert announcement is one of three major tour announcements made Monday morning — Hootie & The Blowfish and Juanes also announced Arizona tour dates in 2024!