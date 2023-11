PHOENIX — Hootie & The Blowfish are embarking on a nationwide concert tour in 2024, complete with a stop in Arizona!

The pop-rock band will be performing with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain in 43 cities.

They have a scheduled tour date at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 13, 2024.

General ticket sales for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” begin on Nov. 10, 2023.

