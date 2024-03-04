Country music and rodeo come together for Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Get ready to dust off your cowboy hats and boots this fall — The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest is coming to Chase Field!

The three-day event will take place from Nov. 7-9, 2024, featuring country music groups Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.



Nov. 7: Round One: featuring Hank Williams Jr.

Round One: featuring Hank Williams Jr. Nov. 8: Round Two: featuring Brooks & Dunn

Round Two: featuring Brooks & Dunn Nov. 9: Round Three: featuring Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion

Of course, there will also be a “world-class rodeo” to enjoy!

Presale tickets are now available for single days, as well as three-day passes.

Tickets are available to the public starting Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $55.

See more concerts coming to the Valley this year here.