Country music and rodeo come together for Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field

Presale tickets available now, public on sale starts March 8
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:30:19-05

PHOENIX — Get ready to dust off your cowboy hats and boots this fall — The Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest is coming to Chase Field! 

The three-day event will take place from Nov. 7-9, 2024, featuring country music groups Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, and more.

  • Nov. 7: Round One: featuring Hank Williams Jr.
  • Nov. 8: Round Two: featuring Brooks & Dunn
  • Nov. 9: Round Three: featuring Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion

Of course, there will also be a “world-class rodeo” to enjoy!
Presale tickets are now available for single days, as well as three-day passes.

Tickets are available to the public starting Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $55.

