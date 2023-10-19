Watch Now
Bad Bunny to perform two shows in Phoenix for 'Most Wanted Tour' in 2024

Bad Bunny
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:56:29-04

PHOENIX — Bad Bunny’s 2024 “Most Wanted Tour” is headed to the Valley.

The music artist will be performing 47 shows across the country, including two shows in Phoenix on Feb. 27 and 28, 2024.

The shows will both be at Footprint Center, according to tour a tour announcement.

The shows will be "an experience curated for day-one fans... (and) will be a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots, so parental discretion is advised."

Fans of Bad Bunny are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale through Oct. 22. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sale on Oct. 25.

