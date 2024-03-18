Grupo Firme coming back to the Valley in October for tour stop

PHOENIX — Puro party! Grupo Firme is heading back to the Valley for "La Ultima Peda" Tour.

The Regional Mexican band is kicking off their tour in Texas in May.

They will make a stop in Phoenix on Saturday, October 19 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets for Citi cardholders are on sale Tuesday, March 18.

JUST IN: @GrupoFirme is bringing La Última Peda Tour to the US this summer! Tickets on sale this Friday, March 22nd at 10am local: https://t.co/HKFnjnEs2s pic.twitter.com/wko5som4V3 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 18, 2024

