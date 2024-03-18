Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Grupo Firme coming back to the Valley in October for tour stop

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Grupo Firme
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 16:10:39-04

PHOENIX — Puro party! Grupo Firme is heading back to the Valley for "La Ultima Peda" Tour.

The Regional Mexican band is kicking off their tour in Texas in May.

They will make a stop in Phoenix on Saturday, October 19 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

More Things to Do stories:
Casitas 3.png

Sports

Cardinals to have luxury field-level suites, casitas at State Farm Stadium

Ashley Loose
9:16 AM, Mar 18, 2024
Randy's Donuts

Things To Do

California’s iconic ‘Randy's Donuts’ to open a location in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
4:35 PM, Mar 15, 2024
Bojangles

Things To Do

Bojangles expanding to Arizona, here's what we know about the 20 new restaurants

Nicole Gutierrez
1:04 PM, Mar 15, 2024

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets for Citi cardholders are on sale Tuesday, March 18.

See a full list of Phoenix area concerts happening this year here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo